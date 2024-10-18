Woman, 40, dies after being hit by vehicle on Cremazie Boulevard

Montreal police say a 40-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough Friday afternoon.

Police say they got a 911 call at 1:55 p.m. and that officers responded to the intersection of Crémazie Boulevard and Papineau Avenue.

The woman was sent to hospital in critical condition. Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant, a police spokesperson, confirmed Friday evening that she died of her injuries.

Investigators will continue their investigation to determine the exact cause of the collision.

According to police, witnesses saw a pick-up truck leaving a shopping mall parking lot and heading onto Cremazie going west. The pedestrian was crossing the street heading south at the time of the collision.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was not injured and remained at the scene to be speak with police officers.

Cremazie westbound was closed near Iberville Street for a few hours.