MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Woman, 40, dies after being hit by vehicle on Cremazie Boulevard

    A police vehicle parked at the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian near the corner of Cremazie Boulevard and Papineau Avenue on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (Kenneth Dow/CTV News) A police vehicle parked at the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian near the corner of Cremazie Boulevard and Papineau Avenue on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (Kenneth Dow/CTV News)
    Share

    Montreal police say a 40-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough Friday afternoon.

    Police say they got a 911 call at 1:55 p.m. and that officers responded to the intersection of Crémazie Boulevard and Papineau Avenue.

    The woman was sent to hospital in critical condition. Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant, a police spokesperson, confirmed Friday evening that she died of her injuries.

    Investigators will continue their investigation to determine the exact cause of the collision.

    According to police, witnesses saw a pick-up truck leaving a shopping mall parking lot and heading onto Cremazie going west. The pedestrian was crossing the street heading south at the time of the collision.

    The driver, a man in his 40s, was not injured and remained at the scene to be speak with police officers.

    Cremazie westbound was closed near Iberville Street for a few hours.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    There may be less chocolate at the door this Halloween

    If you're heading out trick or treating this Halloween, you may end up with more chips, gummies, licorice and other goodies rather than chocolate. Cocoa prices have spiked, and that could be playing a trick with what your kids come home with and what you give out on Halloween night.

    Dog spotted hanging out on top of ancient pyramid in Egypt

    While flying over Egypt’s famous Great Pyramids at sunrise earlier this week, U.S. paraglider Marshall Mosher and fellow paragliders spotted the unexpected sight of a stray hound also taking in views around the summit of one of the ancient wonders.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News