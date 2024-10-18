Montreal singer Reve to open for Cyndi Lauper at the Bell Centre
Grammy, Emmy & Tony award-winning artist Cyndi Lauper is kicking off her "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour" Friday night at the Bell Centre.
In the 23 cities that she’s touring across North-America, she selected a local artist to open for her.
In Montreal that artist is Reve.
“I got a call from my manager actually saying, hey, there's a chance that you might be opening for Cyndi Lauper!” she told CTV News.
Reve is living up to her name.
After years of hard work, she said this opportunity feels like a dream.
“I've known and loved Cyndi's music since I was a kid,” said the artist who’s actual name is Briannah Donolo. “She's such an inspiration musically, but as a woman, an activist, just like this icon of female empowerment and strength. I mean, she is just a dream person to be opening for, and I can't believe it's actually a reality!”
Reve’s hits include “Contemporary Love”, “Ctrl-Alt-Delete” and “Whitney.”
She won a Juno Award in 2023 and has a busy performance schedule.
She said this Bell Centre concert is a homecoming experience.
“It's a little bit of a full circle moment. I remember being 18, 19 years old, doing the national anthem at the Bell Centre and, you know, just dreaming, sitting in the green room back there and saying, ‘I hope that one day I can come back and play my own music.’”
“I'm so proud of what she's done so far. She's the real deal!” said Virgin Radio host Kelly Alexander.
Alexander is a long-time supporter of Reve, adding that opening for Lauper will bring her career to the next level.
“Anybody who is listening to our radio station Virgin Radio, they would know her because we play her constantly, but this is going to bring her to a new audience,” said Alexander. “Maybe people that are a little bit older that maybe don't follow EDM dance as much, so they will definitely fall in love with her, especially knowing she's a Montreal girl and I have no doubt she's going to pick up a legion of fans.”
Reve hits the stage at 8 p.m. followed by Lauper at 9.
