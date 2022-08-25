Man killed in fiery car crash on Laval highway

A 38-year-old man has died in a fiery car crash on the Island of Laval.

Laval police (SPL) said that a man was driving south on the Highway 13 service road when he crashed into a pole near des Bois Ave. and his vehicle caught on fire around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

When SPL officers arrived, he was pronounced dead on athe scene.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances leading to the fatal collision.