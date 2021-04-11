Advertisement
Man in serious condition after violent attack in downtown Montreal
Published Sunday, April 11, 2021 8:06AM EDT
A file photo of a Montreal police officer. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
MONTREAL -- A 53-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition after being injured by a group of people in downtown Montreal Saturday.
Montreal Police (SPVM) received a call at around 10:30 p.m. that a man was seriously injured on Saint-Catherine Street near Saint-Andre.
When police arrived on the scene, the man was brought to hospital. His condition is now stable.
“According to initial information, a group of people injured the man using physical force,” said SPVM Media Relations Officer Veronique Comtois.
Investigators were also at the scene to gather more information on the incident.