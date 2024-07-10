MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man in hospital after shooting in LaSalle

    One man is in hospital after a shooting at a home in Montreal's LaSalle borough.

    The incident happened at 1 a.m. Wednesday on Airlie Street near Behrens Street.

    When Montreal police (SPVM) officers arrived on the scene, they located a 55-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

    "The victim was taken in charge by paramedics with Urgences-Santé and taken to hospital in critical condition," said Julien Lévesque, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

    There have been no arrests.

    Investigators and forensic technicians are onsite to determine the events leading up to the shooting.

