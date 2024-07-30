MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man in his 30s in critical condition after shooting in Verdun

    Montreal police say a man is in critical condition after being stabbed with an "edged weapon"in the city's Village neighbourhood on Friday. Montreal police say a man is in critical condition after being stabbed with an "edged weapon"in the city's Village neighbourhood on Friday.
    Share

    A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was shot in broad daylight on Tuesday following an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles in Verdun.

    Police received a 911 call at around 3:30 p.m. about a man with gunshot wounds near the intersection of Champlain Boulevard and Stephens Street.

    When police arrived, they found the man with serious injuries to his upper body. He was sent to hospital.

    Police spokesperson Manuel Couture said the victim was a passenger in one of the two vehicles.

    Investigators are heading to the scene to understand the circumstances of the incident.

    Couture said it's too soon to determine whether this was a case of road rage or if the individuals involved already knew each other.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News
    [an error occurred while processing this directive]