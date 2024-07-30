Man in his 30s in critical condition after shooting in Verdun

A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was shot in broad daylight on Tuesday following an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles in Verdun.

Police received a 911 call at around 3:30 p.m. about a man with gunshot wounds near the intersection of Champlain Boulevard and Stephens Street.

When police arrived, they found the man with serious injuries to his upper body. He was sent to hospital.

Police spokesperson Manuel Couture said the victim was a passenger in one of the two vehicles.

Investigators are heading to the scene to understand the circumstances of the incident.

Couture said it's too soon to determine whether this was a case of road rage or if the individuals involved already knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.