Man in critical condition after shots fired at a motel in Brossard

A man in his 40s is in hospital after being shot at a motel in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.

According to Longueuil police (SPAL), at 1 a.m. Monday, at least one shot was fired at the front door of a room at a motel on Taschereau Boulevard.

The man was hit with at least one bullet to the upper body.

"He was transported to hospital, where we fear for his life," said Mélanie Mercille, a spokesperson for Longueuil police.

She adds the suspect or suspects fled in a vehicle towards Highway 10.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.