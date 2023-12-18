MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man in critical condition after shots fired at a motel in Brossard

    A Longueuil police car is seen in Longueuil, Que., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz A Longueuil police car is seen in Longueuil, Que., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

    A man in his 40s is in hospital after being shot at a motel in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.

    According to Longueuil police (SPAL), at 1 a.m. Monday, at least one shot was fired at the front door of a room at a motel on Taschereau Boulevard.

    The man was hit with at least one bullet to the upper body.

    "He was transported to hospital, where we fear for his life," said Mélanie Mercille, a spokesperson for Longueuil police.

    She adds the suspect or suspects fled in a vehicle towards Highway 10.

    No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada to announce all new cars must be zero emissions by 2035

    Canada expects to announce this week that all new cars will have to be zero emissions by 2035, a senior government source said, as Ottawa is set to unveil new regulations in the latest example of countries around the world pushing for electrification.

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Israel's allies step up calls for a halt to the assault on Gaza

    After France, the U.K. and Germany joined global calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin is due in Tel Aviv Monday, and is also expected to press Israel to wind down its offensive in Gaza.

    A gloomy mood hangs over Ukraine's soldiers as war with Russia grinds on

    Despite a disappointing counteroffensive this summer and signs of wavering financial support from allies, Ukrainian soldiers say they remain fiercely determined to win. But as winter approaches, they worry that Russia is better equipped for battle and are frustrated about being on the defensive again in a gruelling war.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News