

The Canadian Press





The SQ says that alcohol may have been a factor in a car accident that left one driver in critical condition on Saturday night.

At around 7:40 p.m., an SUV swerved onto the other lane of the chemin Bourg-Louis in Saint-Raymond, 63 km outside of Quebec City.

The driver of the car was immediately sent to the hospital, while the passenger was also injured.

Both of the men are 31 years old.