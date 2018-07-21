Man in critical condition after car accident outside of Quebec City
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 21, 2018 11:27PM EDT
The SQ says that alcohol may have been a factor in a car accident that left one driver in critical condition on Saturday night.
At around 7:40 p.m., an SUV swerved onto the other lane of the chemin Bourg-Louis in Saint-Raymond, 63 km outside of Quebec City.
The driver of the car was immediately sent to the hospital, while the passenger was also injured.
Both of the men are 31 years old.
