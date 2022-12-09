Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in northern Quebec

A pedestrian was struck by a car Thursday night in the town of Matagami, in northern Quebec.

A man is reportedly in critical condition.

Emergency services were called to Route 109 around 5:30 p.m. to rescue a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.

The man was seriously injured. He was transported to hospital, and his life is feared, said SQ spokesperson Hélène St-Pierre.

Few details about the circumstances of the accident were known at the time.

An SQ officer specializing in crash investigations went to the scene to better understand what may have led to the accident.