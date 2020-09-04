MONTREAL -- A 39-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the upper body during a dispute early Friday morning.

According to the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM), the fight involved multiple people and took place in Montreal North at around 2:20 a.m. on des Recollects Ave. near the Forest St. intersection.

A 39-year-old man stabbed on Récollets Ave. near Emery St. in Montreal North. He is in hospital with serious wounds to his upper body @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/1sicZdmtty — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) September 4, 2020

No arrests had been made in connection to the event on Friday morning.

The SPVM said those involved in the fight – aside from the man who was taken to hospital – fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

A security perimeter was erected around the scene for investigators, the SPVM’s canine unit and crime scene technicians to analyze.

