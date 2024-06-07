MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man hospitalized after assault in Montreal's Village neighbourhood

    Police are investigating after a man was assaulted on Ateteken Street on June 6, 2024 in Montreal's Village neighbourhood. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News) Police are investigating after a man was assaulted on Ateteken Street on June 6, 2024 in Montreal's Village neighbourhood. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)
    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man was injured with a blunt object outside a bar in the Village.

    Officers responded at 11:30 p.m. Thursday about a fight that had escalated on Atateken Street near Sainte-Catherine Street East.

    When they arrived on the scene, officers found a 24-year-old man injured to the upper body by a baton or bat-like weapon, the SPVM said.

    No one else was onsite and there were no other injuries reported.

    Police are investigating to determine who else may have been involved in the incident, as well as what led to the assault.

