Man hit by train and dies after interaction with police for public intoxication, watchdog investigating

Quebec's police watchdog (BEI) is investigating after a man died Friday night during a Montreal police (SPVM) intervention.

The investigation concerns the death of a man in a train accident that occurred at approximately 11:40 p.m.

The victim is an individual who was stopped about 20 minutes earlier for being drunk on a public road by police officers from the Pointe-Claire neighbourhood, on the West Island of Montreal.

According to the BEI, the man was able to leave the interaction with the officers after a brief discussion lasting only a few minutes.

The BEI report did not specify the precise location of the intervention, nor was the location of the fatal train accident noted.

Five BEI investigators went to the scene to begin the investigation. The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) will act as the police support in this case.

The BEI is asking anyone who witnessed this event to contact them via their website at www.bei.gouv.qc.ca.