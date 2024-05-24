MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man facing pimping, sexual assault charges in Montreal may have had other victims: police

    Jonathan Bertrand-Beaulieu is facing charges related to sexual crimes (Quebec provincial police) Jonathan Bertrand-Beaulieu is facing charges related to sexual crimes (Quebec provincial police)
    A Quebec man is facing charges of pimping, assault with a weapon, sexual assault causing bodily harm, death threats and other sexual offences for alleged crimes in the Montreal area.

    Quebec provincial police arrested Jonathan Bertrand-Beaulieu Thursday in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, north of Montreal. He appeared via videoconference at the Montreal courthouse Friday morning to face the charges.

    Police say the charges relate to alleged offences that occurred in the last three months. They believe the suspect may have had other victims and may have communicated with them via social networks and dating apps.

    Police said he used the pseudonyms "Travis" and "Jo."

    Anyone with information about Jonathan Bertrand-Beaulieu or his suspected activities is asked to contact police at 1 800 659-4264. All calls are confidential.

