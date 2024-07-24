Alouettes place QB Cody Fajardo on six-game injured list ahead of Riders meeting

The Montreal Alouettes have placed starting quarterback Cody Fajardo on the six-game injured list ahead of their meeting with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday.

Fajardo, last year's Grey Cup MVP, did not practise this week after tweaking his hamstring at the end of the first quarter in a 37-18 loss to the Toronto Argonauts on July 11.

Caleb Evans will take Fajardo's place under centre. The Alouettes won twice with Evans starting last year.

The 26-year-old threw for 127 yards on 12-for-22 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions against Toronto.

Fajardo is fourth in CFL passing yards (1,636) and touchdowns (10), and holds a league-best completion rate of 77.5 per cent (min. 10 attempts).

Montreal leads the East Division with a 5-1 record. Saskatchewan is also 5-1 and will lean on backup Shea Patterson for a fourth straight game with starter Trevor Harris on the injured list.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.