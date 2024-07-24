Celine Dion at the Olympics?: Singer in Paris 'not by chance'

Céline Dion's presence in Paris a few days before the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games is "not a coincidence," said French Minister for Sport and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Amélie Oudéa-Castéra.

Oudéa-Castéra made the comments Wednesday in an interview on the French network TF1, as speculation mounted about the Quebec diva's presence in Paris.

Images circulated on social networks on Tuesday, showing the singer on the streets of the French capital, meeting her fans.

On the set of TF1's 'Bonjour la matinale,' Oudéa-Castéra was asked if Dion would be singing at the opening ceremony on Friday.

Smiling, she replied that Dion was indeed in Paris, that "it wasn't by chance" and that there were "a multitude of possible roles in an opening ceremony."

She refused to "comment further," adding that "the surprise effect was crucial."

The TMZ network reported on Tuesday that the Quebec singer would be performing at the opening ceremony.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 24, 2024.