MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Celine Dion at the Olympics?: Singer in Paris 'not by chance'

    Share

    Céline Dion's presence in Paris a few days before the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games is "not a coincidence," said French Minister for Sport and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Amélie Oudéa-Castéra.

    Oudéa-Castéra made the comments Wednesday in an interview on the French network TF1, as speculation mounted about the Quebec diva's presence in Paris.

    Images circulated on social networks on Tuesday, showing the singer on the streets of the French capital, meeting her fans.

    On the set of TF1's 'Bonjour la matinale,' Oudéa-Castéra was asked if Dion would be singing at the opening ceremony on Friday.

    Smiling, she replied that Dion was indeed in Paris, that "it wasn't by chance" and that there were "a multitude of possible roles in an opening ceremony."

    She refused to "comment further," adding that "the surprise effect was crucial."

    The TMZ network reported on Tuesday that the Quebec singer would be performing at the opening ceremony.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 24, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News