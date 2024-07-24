MONTREAL
Montreal

    Chances to win big in upcoming Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49

    A clerk hands a customer their Lotto Max ticket at a gas station north of Newcastle, Ont., Oct. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives A clerk hands a customer their Lotto Max ticket at a gas station north of Newcastle, Ont., Oct. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
    More than $115 million is up for grabs in the upcoming Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 jackpots.

    "These two lottery games crowned several winners in Quebec over the last year," said Isabelle Jean, executive vice president and chief operating officer of lottery games at Loto-Quebec. "Here's hoping the lucky streak continues in Quebec." 

    Wednesday's Lotto 6/49 draw is a $30 million Gold Ball in addition to the $5 million Classic Jackpot.

    The next Lotto Max draw, on Friday, boasts a $70 million prize, plus 12 $1 million prizes.

    Unclaimed prizes

    There are also three unclaimed prizes of $100,000 or more:

    • A $1 million Lotto 6/49 ticket, drawn on Sept. 16, 2023, in Lanaudière. The winning selection was 74564479-02, and the claim deadline is Sept. 15, 2024.
    • A $1 million Extra, drawn on Jan. 6, 2024, in the Eastern Townships. The winning selection was 2445958, and the claim deadline is Jan. 5, 2025.
    • A $1 million Lotto 6/49, drawn on March 2, 2024, in Montreal. The winning selection was 61813798-01, and the claim deadline is March 2, 2025.

