Chances to win big in upcoming Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49

More than $115 million is up for grabs in the upcoming Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 jackpots.

"These two lottery games crowned several winners in Quebec over the last year," said Isabelle Jean, executive vice president and chief operating officer of lottery games at Loto-Quebec. "Here's hoping the lucky streak continues in Quebec."

Wednesday's Lotto 6/49 draw is a $30 million Gold Ball in addition to the $5 million Classic Jackpot.

The next Lotto Max draw, on Friday, boasts a $70 million prize, plus 12 $1 million prizes.

Unclaimed prizes

There are also three unclaimed prizes of $100,000 or more: