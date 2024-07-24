Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Greater Montreal, risk of tornado

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of southwestern Quebec.

The government agency said on Wednesday that conditions are ripe for the development of severe storms "capable of producing strong gusts, large hail and heavy rain."

"There is also a risk of a tornado," Environment Canada said in its news release. "Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."

Some of the regions affected by the thunderstorm watch are:

Mont-Laurier

Mont-Tremblant-Sainte-Agathe

Montreal - Laval

Vaudreuil

Valleyfield-Beauharnois

Mont-Orford-Lake Memphrémagog

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for much of southern Quebec. (ECCC)

The Montreal rain is forecast to last until Thursday at 9 a.m.

There are also severe thunderstorm, rain and wind alerts for regions across Quebec.

A watch is a lower-level alert than a warning.

For the full list of alerts, visit Environment Canada's website.