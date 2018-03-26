

CTV Montreal





Laval police are investigating a shooting that took place overnight.

A 21-year-old man escaped injury but was mentally shaken when someone fired at him shortly after midnight in the parking lot of an apartment building on Place de la Belle Rive near Rene Levesque Blvd.

Paramedics took the man to hospital for treatment.

So far he has said very little to police and is not co-operating with the investigation.