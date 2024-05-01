Verdun residents upset over plans to tear down historic natatorium

Residents in Montreal's Verdun borough had some fiery words for their elected officials Tuesday evening over potential plans to demolish the Verdun Natatorium.

Officials fielded a barrage of comments about the teardown, with residents arguing the borough has its infrastructure priorities all wrong.

"Bottom line is, you people have made up your minds," said one resident at the microphone. "I see you people spending $7 million on a beach that you can only use maybe three months of the year if it doesn't rain and all the sludge comes up; how much on a skateboard park and a rinky-diddle dog park."

The large public pool has been closed since 2017 after major structural problems were discovered during planned renovations.

Verdun Mayor Marie-Andrée Mauger notes the building is beyond repair, and plans to rebuild it have yet to be finalized.

The Verdun Natatorium first opened in 1940.

It is considered a heritage building.