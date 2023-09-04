Man dies after being stabbed downtown Montreal

A man has died in a Montreal hospital late Monday morning after he was found injured earlier at a busy downtown intersection.

Montreal police (SPVM) reported that the 47-year-old man, was unconscious when he was taken to hospital. Police say he was stabbed.

He was found injured at around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Maisonneuve Boulevard West and Jeanne-Mance Street, near the Place des Arts and the Place des Festivals.

A security perimeter was set up at the intersection to allow SPVM investigators to gather information that could help in their investigation.

At the end of the morning, no arrests had been announced by the police, who added that all possible explanations for this case were still being examined.