MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man dead after being hit by bus in Saint-Laurent

    A 65-year-old man is dead after being hit by a bus in the Saint-Laurent borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) A 65-year-old man is dead after being hit by a bus in the Saint-Laurent borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
    Share

    A 65-year-old man is dead after being hit by a bus Monday night in the Saint-Laurent borough.

    According to Montreal police (SPVM), the incident occurred at 9 p.m.

    A bus was turning from Décarie Boulevard to Édouard-Laurin Boulevard when it struck the man.

    He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, and "the investigation is still underway," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

    The 52-year-old bus driver was treated for nervous shock.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News