

CTV Montreal





A 24-year-old man from Varennes on the South Shore was charged Thursday with the manslaughter of his seven-week-old baby.

The suspect, whose identity cannot be disclosed due to a publication ban, appeared at the Joliette courthouse.

The arrest came to light Thursday when the Sûreté du Québec announced the arrest of the man in connection with the death of an infant that occurred a little over two years ago on March 18, 2017, in Charlemagne, in the Lanaudière region.

No other details have come out about the circumstances surrounding the infant's death.

The suspect was released under several conditions and will return to court at the end of April.