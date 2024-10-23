Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in suspicious death in Mont Saint-Hilaire

Quebec provincial police have arrested a 62-year-old man in connection with a 60-year-old man's suspicious death in Mont-Saint-Hilaire.

On Oct. 18, Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police (RSL) officers responded to an apartment building on Radisson Street, where they found the lifeless body of Serge Bourassa, 60.

The RSL handed the case over to the Sûreté du Québec’s major crimes squad, who later arrested Alain Meunier.

Meunier appeared at the Saint-Hyacinthe courthouse on Wednesday and is facing a second-degree murder charge.