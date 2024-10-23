MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in suspicious death in Mont Saint-Hilaire

    A Surete du Quebec (SQ) squad car. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) A Surete du Quebec (SQ) squad car. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Share

    Quebec provincial police have arrested a 62-year-old man in connection with a 60-year-old man's suspicious death in Mont-Saint-Hilaire.

    On Oct. 18, Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police (RSL) officers responded to an apartment building on Radisson Street, where they found the lifeless body of Serge Bourassa, 60.

    The RSL handed the case over to the Sûreté du Québec’s major crimes squad, who later arrested Alain Meunier.

    Meunier appeared at the Saint-Hyacinthe courthouse on Wednesday and is facing a second-degree murder charge.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News