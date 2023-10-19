Montreal

    • Man arrested in Ontario in connection with Montreal shooting

    A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

    A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting last month in the Sud-Ouest borough, Montreal police (SPVM) said Thursday.

    The 29-year-old suspect was arrested in Courtice, Ont. about 60 km east of Toronto.

    "Searches of a vehicle and dwelling used by the suspect led to the seizure of two handguns, a magazine, ammunition and other evidence," Montreal police stated. "The suspect and two others in the dwelling were arrested for possession of the loaded firearms."

    The man is in custody in Ontario, and his release hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25.

    Police say he will then be transferred to Montreal to face charges of discharging a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm, negligent use of a firearm and breach of orders.

    The man was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on Notre-Dame Street, near Bérard Street in the Saint-Henri neighbourhood on Sept. 3.

    Police say two groups got into a verbal altercation in front of a bar at 3:15 a.m. when a man brandished a handgun and fired it into the air.

    "The individuals present immediately dispersed, and the suspect fled in a white vehicle," said Montreal police. "No one was injured in the incident. On arrival at the scene, police conducted a sweep and located a shell casing on the ground."

    Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact 911 or visit a local police station.

    People can also contact Info-Crime Montreal anonymously and confidentially at 514-393-1133 or file a report online.

