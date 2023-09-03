Police investigating gunshots in Saint-Henri; no injuries reported

Gunshots rang out in Montreal's Saint-Henri borough early Sunday morning, but no injuries were reported.

Police were called to the scene on Notre-Dame street West, near Bérard Street, around 3:30 a.m. They located a shell casing on the ground upon their arrival.

No arrests were made as of Sunday morning.

Part of the street was blocked off Sunday to allow investigators to father information, and check for witnesses and surveillance footage.

The investigation is ongoing.