Police investigating gunshots in Saint-Henri; no injuries reported

Montreal police (SPVM) care. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Montreal police (SPVM) care. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada shut its land border to asylum seekers. More refugees came anyway

A deal Canada struck this year to stem the flow of asylum seekers entering from the U.S. was, at first glance, a quick success: Within days, the number of people caught at unofficial crossings along the border dwindled to a trickle. But five months later, the overall number of people filing refugee claims in Canada has risen instead of falling.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon