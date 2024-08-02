Man arrested for drug trafficking after suspicious death in Sherbrooke

MONTREAL
    Sherbrooke police have arrested a 55-year-old man for drug trafficking as part of an investigation into a suspicious death that occurred Thursday afternoon.

    In a press release issued Friday morning, police stated that the man remains in custody and will be interviewed by investigators.

    The investigation began at 1 p.m. on Thursday when a resident of the Rock Forest area called 911 to say that two men were unconscious in a home.

    One of them, aged 54, died, while the other, aged 51, was still in critical condition on Friday morning.

    In the hours that followed, various police teams carried out analyses of the scene and seized narcotics.

    They also arrested a 55-year-old man for trafficking.

    Police confirmed that the deceased and the hospitalized man showed no signs of violence and were not known to them.

    Officers are continuing their investigation and are awaiting feedback on the various items seized at the scene.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 2, 2024. 

