Man arrested after woman stabbed in the Plateau: police
Montreal police arrested a 51-year-old man after a woman was stabbed Sunday afternoon in the Plateau.
Montreal police say they received a 911 call just before 3:30 p.m. for an assault with a weapon inside an apartment on le Jeune Street, near the corner of Saint-Joseph Boulevard.
When officers arrived, they found the woman with a stab wound to her upper body. She was conscious en route to hospital and police say they don't fear for her life.
The male suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, but was arrested shortly after 6 p.m in the Saint-Laurent borough, police said. Investigators will question the man later Sunday evening.
The relationship between the man and woman is not yet known, according to police.
