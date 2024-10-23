MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man arrested after woman's suspicious death in Mont Saint-Hilaire

    A Surete du Quebec (SQ) squad car. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) A Surete du Quebec (SQ) squad car. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Quebec provincial police have arrested a 62-year-old man in connection with a 60-year-old woman’s suspicious death in Mont-Saint-Hilaire.

    On Oct. 19, Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police (RSL) officers responded to an apartment building on Radisson Street, where they found the woman's lifeless body.

    The RSL handed the case over to the Sûreté du Québec’s major crimes squad, who later arrested the suspect.

    Police did not identify the suspect or the victim, and would not comment on whether there was a link between the two.

    The man is scheduled to appear at the Saint-Hyacinthe courthouse on Wednesday to face charges.

