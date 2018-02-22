Man arrested after stabbing in St. Leonard
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, February 22, 2018 7:51AM EST
An 18-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed several times.
The attack happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday on Belanger St., a few blocks west of Felix Leclerc Park.
Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital where he was treated for severe injuries. He is expected to live.
Police arrested a 20-year-old man two blocks away from the stabbing and questioned him overnight.
Montreal police said the two men were acquaintances, but not friends.
The motive for the attack is not known.
