

CTV Montreal





An 18-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed several times.

The attack happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday on Belanger St., a few blocks west of Felix Leclerc Park.

Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital where he was treated for severe injuries. He is expected to live.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man two blocks away from the stabbing and questioned him overnight.

Montreal police said the two men were acquaintances, but not friends.

The motive for the attack is not known.