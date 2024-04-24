Man arrested after car drives deliberately into Montreal police cruiser

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in relation to an incident involving a suspect who drove a car deliberately into a Montreal police (SPVM) cruiser "in order to evade police interception."

According to the force, the incident happened on April 22 near the intersection of Masson Street and 18e Avenue in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

"The suspect managed to flee following the incident, which occurred around 3 p.m.," police note. "The investigation...located the getaway vehicle on Baudelaire Street in the borough of Saint-Léonard."

The man was arrested Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. while walking on Sherbrooke Street East in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

The suspect is expected to appear Wednesday at the Montreal courthouse to face charges including assault with a weapon, dangerous driving, fleeing a scene, theft of more than $5,000, receiving stolen property and possession with the purpose of trafficking.

Montreal police reiterate that "attacking police officers is simply unacceptable."

"Such acts will not be tolerated in our society," the force insists. "Those who commit them will be arrested and made to answer for their actions."

Anyone with information about similar events is invited to call 911, visit their local police station or anonymously contact Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or via the reporting form.