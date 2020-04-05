MONTREAL -- A man has allegedly spat at STM passengers at Champ-de-Mars metro station after verbally attacking them in the evening of Apr. 4.

Sue Simigak claims that a man yelled insults at her and her cousin as they were returning home.

“He told us to get out of his country,” Simigak told CTV News. “He started spitting around us and other people and when the metro came, he gave us the finger.”

After photographing him, Simigak filed a police report. She later shared her experience on Facebook.

“People are harassing me and calling me ‘Chinese girl’ when I’m not even Chinese,” Simigak told CTV News. “This isn’t the first time I’ve seen something like this happen, and I’ve had enough. We can’t let this racism continue.”

The STM could not be reached for comment.

Simigak's story comes as many Asian Montrealers say they've increasingly become the target of racism and discrimination during the COVID-19 crisis.