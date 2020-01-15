Man accused of sexual assault arrested by Montreal police
Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020 4:11PM EST Last Updated Thursday, January 16, 2020 10:21AM EST
Steve Vaillancourt, wanted for breach of conditions.
MONTREAL -- Alleged sexual assaulter Steve Vaillancourt, 38, was arrested Wednesday night by Montreal police.
A warrant for his arrest had been issued on Jan. 9 due to a breach of conditions.
In July 2019, Vaillancourt had been accused of assault, sexual assault and other crimes, explained the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).