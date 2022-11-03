Man accused of hurling racial slurs at couple, assaulting CTV reporter facing charges
Criminal charges have been laid against a LaSalle man accused of hurling racial slurs against a couple and assaulting a CTV News reporter who later reported on the incident.
Richard Maréchal, 68, is facing charges of causing a disturbance, assault, and uttering threats in connection with the two incidents in the Montreal borough last August. The charges come after Montreal police arrested him on Sept. 29 and referred the case to Quebec's Crown prosecutor's office for review.
Nadisha Hosein said she was pulling out of her driveway on Aug. 11 with her husband, Pramit Patel, and their eight-year-old daughter when a pedestrian came out of nowhere behind her.
"When I saw him, I thought I'll just wait until he passes, and I'll continue reversing," she said in an interview with CTV at the time.
The man, however, started berating her and her family, yelling racist slurs, she said.
"Go back to India or Pakistan, get out of here!" the man in his 50s yelled in French as a neighbour captured part of the exchange on camera.
He also yelled at the two for speaking English.
Patel and Hosein were both born and raised in the Montreal area and are fluent in French.
"He told me to go home, so I thought, maybe he wants me to cross the bridge and return to Chateauguay where I was born," said Hosein.
Neighbours told CTV that the man often walks in the neighbourhood. On Aug. 16, CTV News found the man, who denied he was racist and said there were two sides to the story.
He then physically tried to assault CTV reporter Stéphane Giroux when pressed for comments. When asked a question on camera, the man approached Giroux aggressively and was filmed clenching his fist and pulling it back in a punching gesture toward Giroux, before dropping it and continuing his verbal tirade.
"This is my home," he said while walking away and saying that the bilingual couple had a duty to speak French.
Maréchal is scheduled to return to court for his next appearance in January.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
CLIMATE FEATURE
CLIMATE FEATURE | Inuit community leads Arctic shift to clean energy: hydroelectric project to replace diesel
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Refugee stabs herself with knife in front of federal official amid desperate plea for housing
For thousands of refugees, the chance to come to Canada is a dream, but for far too many who are already here, the situation has grown dangerously desperate.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Modern magician: How one man turned himself into a banana
Millions of people have watched Kevin Parry turn himself into balloons or disappear in a sneeze. The Toronto man is a stop-motion animator and self-described 'video wizard' who creates unbelievable videos meant to look as believable as possible.
Most funds raised for 'Freedom Convoy' protest were returned or confiscated
An investigation has found that most of the $25 million raised by the 'Freedom Convoy' was either returned to donors, or ended up in an escrow account awaiting the results of a civil lawsuit.
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
5 things to know about the Liberals' fall economic update
Beyond the top-line debt projections and the analysis of how Canada seeks to soften the impact of a potential recession, the fiscal update offers key details that shed light on Liberal priorities.
Ex-housekeeper sues Jeff Bezos, claims discrimination
A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home.
Former CTV anchor Lisa LaFlamme among luminaries invested into Order of Canada
Former CTV national news anchor Lisa LaFlamme is among the luminaries invested into the Order of Canada.
Rare Pikachu, Kobe's sneakers - a hidden vault guards it all
The ordinary brown brick building, tucked within a nondescript block on a street in Delaware, would probably not garner much attention if it weren't for the razor wire and armed guards outside -- hints that something important lay inside, possibly even precious.
Toronto
-
Ontario landlord claims he’s owed $76,000 in rent by a Canadian border guard
An Ontario landlord is throwing up his hands in frustration after trying to evict a tenant when he claimed he was owed $12,000 in rent in a lakefront property — only to have that figure skyrocket to more than $76,000 by the time proceedings to evict him were over.
-
Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers' strike
Ontario has passed legislation imposing a four-year contract on education support workers and making it illegal to strike. This comes as the union confirms it will fight any fines given to its members who choose to strike on Friday.
-
These schools will close for Ontario's education worker walkout on Friday
Here's where the major boards across the Greater Toronto Area currently stand as 55,000 education workers prepare to walk off the job on Friday.
Atlantic
-
RCMP diverted attention from errors made during mass shooting investigation: lawsuit
The spouse of the Nova Scotia mass shooter says she was charged with supplying ammunition to the killer because the RCMP wanted to deflect attention from mistakes made during their investigation.
-
Striking school workers rally outside N.S. legislature as negotiations set to resume
About 350 striking workers from the South Shore and Annapolis Valley regional centres for education held a rally outside the Nova Scotia legislature Thursday.
-
After N.S. mass shooting, American family member of victims lost faith in Mounties
U.S. citizen Jennifer Zahl Bruland says the murders of her father and stepmother in Nova Scotia's mass shooting led her to stop believing in the quality of Canada's national police force.
London
-
Few Airbnb hosts apply for license one month after new rules began in London
A month after London began licensing Airbnb, Vrbo, and other short-term accommodations (STA’s) — only a handful of applications have been received.
-
London school boards set to close Friday, move to online learning in response to CUPE strike
As the Ontario government plans to pass anti-strike legislation, CUPE members are preparing to walk off the job on Friday.
-
Multi-vehicle crash at London grocery store parking lot
Emergency crews were on scene of a multi-vehicle collision at a London grocery store parking lot Thursday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers' strike
Ontario has passed legislation imposing a four-year contract on education support workers and making it illegal to strike. This comes as the union confirms it will fight any fines given to its members who choose to strike on Friday.
-
Mattawa business owners feel targeted after rash of break-ins
Olivia and Gautam Sharma say they are feeling lost and frustrated as they struggle to deal with a rash of break-and-enters at their business, the Valois Motel and Restaurant.
-
Major employers in Chapleau have jobs to fill, town wants to increase population
Chapleau is a town with roots in Canadian history and played a part in building the country’s rail infrastructure.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigating alleged plot against former mayor Naheed Nenshi
Calgary police are launching an investigation into an alleged scheme to entrap former mayor Naheed Nenshi, the service confirms.
-
Eugenie Bouchard cancels National Bank Challenger appearance due to illness
Eugenie Bouchard withdrew from the upcoming Calgary National Bank Challenger tournament Thursday due to illness.
-
Citadel family faces stream of bylaw complaints after house fire
The night before the fire, the Marshes were a family of four – plus their six pets – and all together under one roof.
Kitchener
-
These Waterloo region schools are set to close Friday as CUPE workers strike
Tens of thousands of school support workers are set to walk off the job on Friday despite the provincial government imposing legislation that will make a strike illegal.
-
WRPS investigating assault at Fairview Park Mall
Waterloo regional police have released photos of an individual they are looking to identify following an assault at a Kitchener business.
-
Region of Waterloo looking to open multiple sanctioned encampments
The Region of Waterloo says it’s looking to open multiple outdoor shelters, also referred to as sanctioned encampments, across the region.
Vancouver
-
B.C. RCMP officer charged in connection with 2021 shooting
An RCMP officer working in B.C.'s Fraser Valley is facing criminal charges in connection with a 2021 shooting that left a suspect seriously injured.
-
Multi-vehicle crash in downtown Maple Ridge kills 68-year-old man
A 68-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a deadly multi-vehicle crash in downtown Maple Ridge over the weekend.
-
Charges laid against man suspected of vandalizing 19 cars in North Delta, police say
A man suspected of vandalizing 19 cars in North Delta last week has been arrested, police say.
Edmonton
-
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
-
Alberta Halloween candy package 'presumptive positive' for fentanyl: RCMP
Mounties in Alberta have requested urgent lab tests after a package of Sour Patch Kids handed out on Halloween returned a 'presumptive positive test' for fentanyl.
-
'Systemic problems': Prison watchdog blasts Edmonton Institution
Three years after identifying "dysfunction" at the Edmonton Institution, Canada's prison watchdog is out with another bad review of the maximum-security facility.
Windsor
-
Windsor Regional Hospital concerned by trifecta of respiratory illness
As the flu season ramps up, health officials in Windsor say they’re concerned about how influenza cases might compound with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 — with potential to cause significant strain on the healthcare system.
-
Photo released of downtown Windsor bank robbery suspect
Windsor police are seeking the identity of a woman who allegedly robbed a downtown bank by walking in and demanding money from a teller.
-
Here's what parents in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent need to know ahead of education worker strike
Education support workers in Ontario will move forward with a strike Friday — here’s how the local school boards will be impacted.
Regina
-
Ring Road crash leaves 1 dead, another injured: Regina police
One man is dead and an 18-year-old woman was injured following a crash on Ring Road Wednesday that closed the roadway for several hours.
-
'This time, it was our community': Melville looking to heal following homicide
The day following a homicide in the community of Melville, the city is looking to pick up the pieces and move on.
-
Parents rally for stronger school safety protocols in response to alleged threat made in Pilot Butte
Parents are calling for stronger safety protocols to be implemented at Pilot Butte School following an alleged threat from a student last month.
Ottawa
-
Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers' strike
Ontario has passed legislation imposing a four-year contract on education support workers and making it illegal to strike. This comes as the union confirms it will fight any fines given to its members who choose to strike on Friday.
-
Here are the plans for Ottawa and eastern Ontario school boards as CUPE begins strike action on Friday
Eight school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will close schools and shift to online learning on Friday as education workers begin job action.
-
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Saskatoon
-
'If you are a business owner, I suggest security:' Social disorder hurts Prince Albert businesses
A Prince Albert business owner says people suffering from addictions and mental health issues are making it difficult to run his businesses.
-
Saskatoon emergency crews rescue man trapped under fallen tree
A man was taken to hospital after being trapped underneath a tree earlier today.
-
Arrest caught on camera: Saskatoon police investigate officer use-of-force
Saskatoon police are conducting an internal investigation following an arrest caught on camera.