Man accused of flashing young girl in park arrested in Laval

A 55-year-old man accused of flashing a young girl at a park in Laval has been arrested by police.

Laval police (SPL) says it has reason to believe Benoit Hotte was at Bernard-Landry Park in Laval-Des-Rapides on Aug. 13.

"He allegedly put his hand in his pants while looking at a young girl and then pulled his pants down in front of her," police state.

The accused appeared at the Laval courthouse on Aug. 15 to face charges of indecent exposure and exhibitionism.

He was released with several conditions, and police are now searching for other potential victims.

Hotte is expected back in court on Nov. 1.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Laval police info line at 450 662- INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention file LVL 220813-055.