Man accused of beating Montreal girl, 10, declared high-risk offender
A man who brutally attacked a 10-year-old girl in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood last spring was declared a high-risk offender by a judge Tuesday.
The judge issued the ruling after a psychiatric evaluation on 21-year-old Tanvir Singh last summer deemed him not criminally responsible for the March 14, 2022 attack due to mental illness, Noovo Info reported.
Police said the young girl was beaten and dragged while walking home from school with a friend the day of the attack, which appeared to be random. A photo of her with a neck brace and cuts on her face was shared by a family member to show the extent of her serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The Crown said Tuesday the accused will serve an indefinite sentence at the Philippe-Pinel psychiatric institute in Montreal.
"There are no outings and there are no plans for him to be outside except for medical reasons or [treatment] and the accused [will have to be] escorted by an authorized person for that purpose," Crown prosecutor Annabelle Sheppard told Noovo Info.
Singh was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Polar vortex to bring coldest air in years to parts of Quebec
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Loblaw ends No Name price freeze, vows 'flat' pricing 'wherever possible'
Loblaw will not be extending its price freeze on No Name brand products, but vows to keep the yellow label product-pricing flat 'wherever possible.'
Discovery in Canadian lab could help laptop, phone and car batteries last longer
A chance discovery in a Canadian laboratory could help extend the life of laptop, phone and electric car batteries.
Woman detained in Syria says Ottawa is forcing her to make agonizing choice in order to get her kids to Canada
A woman held in a detention camp in Syria, along with her three Canadian children, says the federal government is forcing her to make an agonizing choice: relinquish custody of her kids so they can be repatriated to Canada, or keep them in the camp where the conditions are dire. Her children are eligible for repatriation but she is not a Canadian citizen.
15 students in Mexico treated after taking part in online 'challenge' involving tranquilizers
Fifteen grade school students in Mexico have been treated after apparently taking part in an internet 'challenge' in which groups of students take tranquilizers to see who can stay awake the longest.
Cheaters beware: ChatGPT maker releases AI detection tool
The maker of ChatGPT is trying to curb its reputation as a freewheeling cheating machine with a new tool that can help teachers detect if a student or artificial intelligence wrote that homework.
Still no answers on yearslong bread price-fixing scandal: law professor
More than five years since Canada’s Competition Bureau began an investigation into an alleged bread-price fixing scheme, no conclusions have been drawn nor charges laid. As the watchdog is now probing whether grocery stores are profiting from inflation, one expert says the effectiveness of its tools are in question.
Jeopardy! dedicates entire category to Ontario but one question stumps every contestant
Jeopardy! turned the spotlight on Ontario on Monday night with a category entirely dedicated to the province. One question stumped every contestant.
U.S. launches second USMCA dispute panel as dairy battle with Canada goes to Round 2
The United States is filing another formal dispute over what it considers Canada's failure to live up to its trade obligations to American dairy farmers and producers.
Boeing bids farewell to an icon, delivers last 747 jumbo jet
Boeing bids farewell to an icon on Tuesday: It's delivering its final 747 jumbo jet.
Toronto
-
Family slams 'unconscionable' actions of TD Bank after 95-year-old woman withdraws $10K in scam
The family of a 95-year-old Ontario woman tricked into withdrawing $10,000 in the middle of a major snowstorm said it's 'absolutely unconscionable' that bank employees allowed her to take out the money without contacting her power of attorney.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Baby located at Markham hotel with critical injuries; man in custody
York Regional Police say they are investigating after a baby was seriously injured in Markham on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Toronto woman faces eviction after 36 years in same home because mother dies
A Toronto woman is calling on her landlord to show human compassion and not evict her out of the place she’s lived for the past 36 years because her mother died.
Atlantic
-
Wind chill explained and what to expect late week in the Maritimes
A blast of Arctic air will combine with northwest gusts to make it feel like -35 degrees or colder for parts of all three Maritime provinces Friday night into Saturday.
-
Shoplifting surge: Numbers increase in Maritimes as economy sours
New shoplifting numbers from Statistics Canada show significant increases in the Maritimes.
-
911 issues caused by change to 10-digit dialing in New Brunswick: Bell Aliant
911 emergency calling in all three Maritime provinces has been fixed following service issues Tuesday morning.
London
-
Downed hydro lines impact traffic in south London, Ont.
It might be a long commute home for some Londoners Tuesday night due to downed hydro lines on Wharncliffe Road.
-
"You're not supposed to appear in uniform at a public meeting like that": Planning, research consultant
London Police Service Chief Steve Williams says an investigation is being conducted after a member of the police service appeared at City Hall in uniform to express opposition to a proposed development.
-
'I'm going to continue to do it': Man attempts to destroy snow sculptures in east London
Jared Clark loves to brighten his east London neighborhood with life-sized snow sculptures in the winter — and despite surveillance footage that recently depicted a real-life Grinch attempting to destroy the sculptures, Clark remains undeterred.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury school board makes decision on drag event
After putting the brakes on a planned event involving high-profile drag queens at a Sudbury high school two weeks ago, the Rainbow District School Board has made a final decision about it.
-
Blind River man charged again in ongoing neighbour dispute
Charges are being laid for the third time in connection with an ongoing dispute between northern Ontario neighbours, police say.
-
Preston Pablo of Timmins receives three Juno Award nominations
Preston Pablo, 21, of Timmins is a singer, songwriter and musician who's been nominated for three Juno Awards.
Calgary
-
First affordability payments delivered, long-term solutions needed: recipients
The first instalment of the province’s affordability payments has been automatically deposited into the bank accounts of Albertans already receiving income supports.
-
Calgary MP says Liberal government wasted millions on quarantine hotel stays
A Calgary MP says she's learned the Liberal government gave more than $6.7 million in taxpayer money to a local hotel designated as a "quarantine hotel," but only 15 people stayed there in 2022.
-
'It's a backwards move': Canada Post closes office in small Alberta town
Residents in a hamlet east of Calgary will now need to drive out of town to pick up their mail after Canada Post decided to close the community's post office.
Kitchener
-
WRDSB trustee takes issue with board’s public response to ‘child abuse’ claim
A Kitchener public school board trustee has released an open letter of dissent, arguing a recent communication to parents from the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) may have a “chilling effect” on those who may wish to voice concerns in public forums.
-
Queen Victoria statue consultation wraps up first stage with City of Kitchener
The City of Kitchener says they have wrapped up the first phase of consultation regarding a controversial statue in a public park.
-
OHL Bulldogs could be calling Brantford its new temporary home
The Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) is considering temporarily relocating to Brantford Civic Centre while their home ice undergoes major renovations.
Vancouver
-
Black History Month proclaimed in City Hall as Vancouver kicks off 12th official annual celebration
Celebrations for Black History Month kicked off in Vancouver City Hall with a proclamation ahead of Tuesday’s council meeting.
-
First Nations women overrepresented among B.C. toxic drug deaths: doctor
The top doctor at British Columbia's First Nations Health Authority says Indigenous people, especially women, are dying from toxic drugs at disproportionately high rates as the overdose crisis continues “unabated,” nearly seven years after the province first declared a public health emergency.
-
Flipped cars, dozens of crashes as snowfall snarls Fraser Valley traffic
A blast of winter weather made for a messy commute in the Lower Mainland Tuesday morning.
Edmonton
-
'We want to have a voice': Community weighs in on Ritchie Boyle Street site at town hall
Boyle Street Community Services has acknowledged it has a lot of trust-building to do around Edmonton's first potential overdose prevention services south of the river.
-
'Sheer luck': Bullets in north Edmonton shooting narrowly missed sleeping children: police
Police are asking the public for help in identifying two males involved in a shooting in north Edmonton last month.
-
'Pretty devastating': Police investigating break-in at Alberta Council of Women's Shelters office
Staff at Alberta Council of Women's Shelters say they're shaken up after a break-in at their office at 100 Avenue and 106 Street over the weekend.
Windsor
-
'We’re asking for systemic change': Dozens of educators demand inquiry into sports abuse in Canada
A group of Canadian and global sport educators are calling on the federal government for an immediate independent judicial inquiry into sport abuse across the country.
-
WECHU 'encouraged' by wave of developments over SafePoint consumption and treatment site
After days of controversy over the location of the SafePoint consumption and treatment site in Windsor, a compromise was reached at the 11th hour before debate even took place Monday night.
-
Essex County OPP undergo training on 'Lifesaver' device to help locate missing persons
Many people with autism and dementia tend to wander, the Essex County OPP now has 10 new devices to help find them.
Regina
-
'It puts us on the map': Assiniboia draws in visitors to new $18M hockey arena
The Town of Assiniboia is living up to its nickname as the 'Heart of the Golden South' with its new rink attracting visitors from across southern Saskatchewan.
-
'A bit of a wild card': Team Muyres ready to make Tankard debut in Estevan
The SaskTel Tankard Provincial Men's Curling Championships kicks off in Estevan this week and newly formed Team Muyres is ready to make their mark.
-
Riders release defensive lineman A.C. Leonard
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released defensive lineman A.C. Leonard.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police arrest suspect in south-end homicide
A 45-year-old man was killed and a woman was hospitalized in a stabbing at a south end apartment overnight, police said. A 37-year-old suspect has been arrested.
-
Ottawa-area man's wheelchair lost for four days after Sunwing flight home
An Ottawa-area man wants answers from Sunwing Airlines after his wheelchair was lost for four days following a flight home.
-
City crews working around the clock to remove snow
Ottawa is grappling with a lot of snow this winter and the city is working hard to keep up with removing it all.
Saskatoon
-
'I feel we are forgotten': Saskatoon long term care residents speak out about staff shortages
Residents of a Saskatoon care home are speaking out about staff shortages and broken equipment in their facility.
-
Saskatoon landlord expects family of man killed in apartment to clean up his blood
Thirty-seven-year-old Adam Willet was found dead in his apartment on 7th Street East in December, and his family says they are now on the hook for cleaning the suite.
-
Saskatoon healthcare workers launch petition for safer parking
The Service Employees International Union West (SEIU-West), which represents some Saskatoon healthcare workers, has launched a petition calling for safer parking.