Montreal

    • Man, 50, killed after head-on collision south of Quebec City

    A man succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Friday evening, hours after being involved in a collision in Frampton, Beauce, about 70 kilometres south of Quebec City.

    The accident occurred late Friday afternoon on Route 275 in Frampton.

    Travelling northbound, the 50-year-old allegedly swerved out of his lane and collided with another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

    Emergency services were contacted at around 5:15 p.m. and quickly attended the scene. The man appeared to have sustained serious, life-threatening injuries.

    The driver of the other vehicle involved, a man in his 20s, also appeared to have significant injuries, but paramedics did not fear for his life.

    Both were transported to hospital.

    Route 275 was reopened to traffic in the area Saturday morning.

    The cause of the collision is still unknown and under investigation by the SQ.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first reported in French on June 15, 2024.

