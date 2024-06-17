More than half of Montreal's public pools and wading pools listed as 'temporarily closed'

MONTREAL
    People cool down in a public pool in Montreal, Thursday, July 5, 2018. (Graham Hughes, The Canadian Press) People cool down in a public pool in Montreal, Thursday, July 5, 2018. (Graham Hughes, The Canadian Press)
    There’s some bad news for any Montrealers looking for a place to cool off during this week’s heat wave: more than half of the city’s public and wading pools are listed as temporarily or permanently closed.

    There are 63 pools throughout the 19 boroughs, according to the City of Montreal's website, with 27 of them are listed as open.

    Of the 19 boroughs, 12 have pools listed as open.

    At the top of the list is Saint-Laurent, with five open pools, followed by Rivière-des-Prairies-Point-aux-Trembles (RDP-PAT) and Verdun with four each.

    Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN-NDG), Saint-Leonard, Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extention and Ahuntsic-Cartierville all have two pools open while Lachine, Ville-Marie, Anjou and LaSalle have a single open pool.

    The Plateau-Mont-Royal borough has said that it would open the outdoor swimming and wading pools at Laurier Parc this week, which will bring the total up to 13 boroughs and 28 pools.

    The pools in the Sud-Ouest (2), Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève (2), Montreal North (4), Outremont (1), Pierrefonds-Roxboro (2) and Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie (2) are all currently listed at temporarily closed.

    In addition, 46 of the 81 wading pools listed on the city’s website are listed as temporarily closed, with one (Parc Saint-Victor) listed as permanently closed.

    Of the 196 splash pads listed on the site, 21 are listed as closed. 

