Teen stabbed on grounds of Montreal North high school, suspect is likely a minor

A teenager has been stabbed on the grounds of a school in Montreal North, according to Montreal police.

Police say the 17-year-old victim is in critical condition after suffering stab wounds to the upper body.

The teen was stabbed with a long blade, possible a machete, police said, at 4:40 p.m. Monday outside Calixa-Lavallee High School on Pelletier Avenue.

The suspect is likely also a minor, said SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier, but no arrests have been made. She said police are looking for more than one suspect related to the incident.

Police said a fight escalated between several young people in connection with a possible bicycle theft.

The victim was taken to hospital and is not cooperating with police, said Gauthier.

More details to come.