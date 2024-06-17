MONTREAL
    • Teen stabbed on grounds of Montreal North high school, suspect is likely a minor

    A teenager has been stabbed on the grounds of a school in Montreal North, according to Montreal police.

    Police say the 17-year-old victim is in critical condition after suffering stab wounds to the upper body.

    The teen was stabbed with a long blade, possible a machete, police said, at 4:40 p.m. Monday outside Calixa-Lavallee High School on Pelletier Avenue.

    The suspect is likely also a minor, said SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier, but no arrests have been made. She said police are looking for more than one suspect related to the incident.

    Police said a fight escalated between several young people in connection with a possible bicycle theft.

    The victim was taken to hospital and is not cooperating with police, said Gauthier.

    More details to come.

