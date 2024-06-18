Suspicious fire breaks out in Quebec City

Quebec City police (SPVQ) are investigating after a fire broke out in the garage of an apartment building early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters received several 911 calls at 4:50 a.m. about the blaze on Gauvin Avenue.

They were able to quickly bring the flames under control before they could spread to the rest of the building.

The building's electricity had to be cut off, and four residents were taken in by the Red Cross.

The SPVQ says it "has reason to believe that the fire is of a criminal nature."

Investigators and forensic technicians are expected to canvass the scene for more information.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 18, 2024.