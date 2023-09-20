Montreal

    • Man, 46, arrested in Vancouver in connection with stabbing death in Montreal's Chinatown

    Montreal police (SPVM) arrested a suspect in Vancouver in connection with a homicide in Chinatown last year.

    The SPVM said in a news release that Dwayne Joseph, 46, was arrested with the help of Vancouver Police after a Canada-wide warrant was issued.

    He was transferred to Montreal and is scheduled to appear in court on second-degree murder charges on Wednesday.

    On Nov. 6, a man in his 30s was stabbed in the upper body on Clarke and de la Gauchetiere streets and later died in the hospital.

    It was the 34th homicide in Montreal in 2022.

    Joseph is the third person arrested in connection with the homicide. Marckinson Cherise, 42, was charged with second-degree murder in March, and Mame Abdul Aziz Ndiaye, 31, was charged with robbery in February. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News