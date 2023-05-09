Man, 34, arrested after Amber Alert ends for missing baby in Montreal

Montreal police say a 34-year-old man is in custody in connection with an Amber Alert issued Tuesday for a missing baby.

At around 1:45 p.m., police were called to check on the safety of a five-month-old child at the request of youth protection (Direction de la protection de la jeunesse), at the intersection of Monk and De La Vérendrye boulevards, in Montreal's Ville-Émard neighbourhood.

When officers arrived at the address, "the father fled with the child," according to police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc, who added that "authorities had reason to fear for the child's imminent health and safety."

The major crime unit took over the case and issued an Amber Alert for the child just before 5 p.m.

About 10 minutes later, while searching for the child, officers went to an address of an acquaintance of the suspect, where he was found with the baby, police said. The Amber Alert was lifted shortly after.

The child was found "safe and sound" but taken to hospital as a precaution, police said.

The suspect was arrested for kidnapping and taken to a detention centre, where is expected to be questioned by investigators later Tuesday evening.

The investigation is ongoing.