Man, 30, charged in deaths of mother, grandmother in Longueuil

The man arrested in connection with the deaths of two women in Longueuil was charged with two counts of second-degree murder on Thursday.

Michael Lominy, 30, is accused of killing his mother, 67-year-old Marguerite Lominy, and his 84-year-old grandmother, Marie Lamercie-Lefebvre.

Longueuil police (SPAL) confirmed the relationship between the accused the victims on Thursday.

Neighbours told CTV News that they often heard screaming from the apartment, and that Michael Lominy suffers from mental health issues.

He was known to police, according to the SPAL.

Lominy was arrested Wednesday evening after officers discovered the lifeless bodies of the two women inside an apartment on Des Ormeaux Boulevard.