Police investigating double homicide after 2 women found dead in Longueuil apartment

Police confirmed Wednesday evening they have opened a double homicide investigation after the bodies of two women were found in an apartment on Montreal's South Shore.

The deaths of the two women — a woman in her 80s and another in her 60s — were initially investigated as suspicious.

Longueuil police spokesperson Mélanie Mercille said Wednesday night homicide investigators are now leading the probe and are set to speak to a "person of interest" later in the evening.

Longueuil police said that a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday prompted officers to visit an apartment on des Ormeaux Boulevard in Longueuil.

"Arriving at the scene, our officers noted the death of both people," said police spokesperson François Boucher.

The man who is set to be questioned by police was sent to hospital to be treated for shock.

Neighbours told CTV News at the scene that the two victims were a mother and daughter. They said they often heard screaming from the apartment, adding that the man in his 30s who was hospitalized is related to the two women and suffers from a mental health issue.

The police service is asking anyone with information to contact them immediately by calling 911.