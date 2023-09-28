Montreal

    • Man, 30, arrested in deaths of Longueuil mother and daughter

    The man arrested in connection with the deaths of two women in Longueuil will appear in court Thursday morning to face unknown charges.

    The man, 30, was arrested Wednesday evening after officers discovered the lifeless bodies of two women inside an apartment on Des Ormeaux Boulevard.

    Longueuil police (SPAL) would not confirm any familial ties between the women, ages 67 and 84, and the man.

    However, neighbours told CTV News they were all related, specifying that the victims were mother and daughter. They said they often heard screaming from the apartment, adding that the man suffers from a mental health issue.

    He was known to police, according to the SPAL.

    The charges against him have yet to be confirmed, but police said Wednesday that the deaths are being investigated as homicides.  

    With files from The Canadian Press. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Michael Gambon, British actor who played Dumbledore, dies aged 82

    British-Irish actor Michael Gambon, best known to global audiences for playing the wise professor Albus Dumbledore in the 'Harry Potter' movie franchise and whose career was launched by his mentor Laurence Olivier, died aged 82 on Thursday.

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Trudeau apologizes over a man who fought for the Nazis being honoured in Parliament, a major EV battery announcement is set for today and an IED was set off in Barrie, Ont. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News