Man, 30, arrested in deaths of Longueuil mother and daughter

The man arrested in connection with the deaths of two women in Longueuil will appear in court Thursday morning to face unknown charges.

The man, 30, was arrested Wednesday evening after officers discovered the lifeless bodies of two women inside an apartment on Des Ormeaux Boulevard.

Longueuil police (SPAL) would not confirm any familial ties between the women, ages 67 and 84, and the man.

However, neighbours told CTV News they were all related, specifying that the victims were mother and daughter. They said they often heard screaming from the apartment, adding that the man suffers from a mental health issue.

He was known to police, according to the SPAL.

The charges against him have yet to be confirmed, but police said Wednesday that the deaths are being investigated as homicides.

With files from The Canadian Press.