Man, 23, hospitalized after being shot in Montreal's Lachine borough

    An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Montreal's Lachine borough.

    Montreal police (SPVM) responded to a 911 call at 5:30 a.m. after gunshots were heard on Camille Street near Richmond Street in the Lachine borough.

    When officers arrived on the scene, they could not locate a victim or a suspect.

    At around 5:45 a.m., the 23-year-old victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

    There is no fear for his life.

    "A conflict escalated between the victim and one or more suspects, at which point the victim was injured by a gunshot," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

    The suspect or suspects then fled the scene.

    The police investigation is ongoing. 

