After the historic Montreal storm, here are some steps for filing an insurance claim

After the historic rainstorm on Friday, thousands of residents in the greater Montreal region and beyond flooded renovation and restoration companies with desperate pleas for help.

Unfortunately for some, the damage may exceed their insurance maximums and there are steps to take immediately to help expediate the process.

Renovco president Walter Assi explained that many people have limits on their insurance.

"A lot of people have flooding from sewer back ups, and a lot of them don't have adequate coverage and that's where the real sad story begins," said Assi.

Assi said insurance companies adjust to weather patterns. For example, when they notice sewer backups are becoming more common, they try to limit their risks.

"You can buy special insurance for additional coverages for your basements, so that's extremely important," he said. "I would say even, even if you're flooded right now, before you start undertaking all kinds of emergency work to check what you're getting yourself into because these maximums."

Curtis Killen is the president of KBD Insurance and spoke to CJAD 800 Radio and said to do the following:

Take as many photos and videos as possible.

Call your insurance company to open a claim.

Be patient.

Make a list of what property and belongings are damaged. Take photos.

Assess to see if your sump pump motor is in working condition.

Try getting the water out.

Keep all invoices if you hire a private contractor to help with repairs.

"It is not going to be uncommon for the insurance companies to take over 24 hours to come and see the damages done to your house," said Killen. "Just be very careful if you're going to take the do it yourself route... This is technically at the discretion of the insurance company. They could, I don't think they will, but they could say, 'hey, well, this isn't a contractor deemed by us, therefore we're not going to give you the amount of the bill that you're giving to us.' I don't think they will do that, but they could."

If your home is damaged by flooding and you do not have the appropriate insurance, you can file a claim with the Quebec Public Security (MSP) program.

Assi has been in the renovation and flood restoration business for around three decades, and he's never seen anything like the flooding on Friday.

"We're up to about 1,200 calls since the morning," he said. "What's very special about this event is we're getting the calls from all over the city."

Assi said calls have even come from off the island on the north and south shores and Laval.

"You name it, we're getting it," he said. "Usually when we have these type of occurrences, they tend to be more isolated in certain areas."

Assi said the one thing to do is to pump basements right away. However, he said before doing any work, ensure you have proper boots, respirators, gloves and other equipment because mould and other safety hazards are present.

"There's a lot of boxes to check before you undertake it on your own," said Assi.