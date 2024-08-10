Tropical storm Debby remnants brings significant rainfall to Montreal, Eastern Canada
Montreal was drenched in a record amount of rain Friday as a storm system continued to pass through Eastern Canada.
Environment Canada figures show Montreal received 157 millimetres of rain on Friday, which broke the previous all-time daily record for rainfall set back in November 1996.
The precipitation was due to the remnants of tropical storm Debby and a low pressure system that had formed over the Great Lakes.
Other communities that received a significant amount of rainfall include Gatineau, which reportedly received 70 to 100 millimetres.
Ottawa received about 76 millimetres as of Friday evening. In Toronto, between 25 and 50 millimetres of rain was expected.
The remnants of the storm is expected to dump 40 to 60 millimetres on New Brunswick through Saturday morning.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2024.
DEVELOPING Hundreds of thousands of customers lose power in Quebec as heavy rain hammers province
Nearly half a million households were in the dark Friday as remnants of Tropical Storm Debby wreaked havoc on southern Quebec.
No 'vaccine bans' coming to Alberta despite podcast comments
The province says no changes are coming to Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine availability, despite what appear to be claims from a UCP MLA that the government has discussed banning the shot.
Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold, breaks national medal record
Canadian sprint canoeist Katie Vincent has won her second medal at the Paris Olympics, capturing gold in the women's single 200-metre final Saturday.
In years following legalization, Canada had world's fastest-growing rate of MAID deaths, says report
In its first full year in practice, 2,838 patients died by MAID. The most recent government data shows 13,241 Canadians died by MAID in 2022, accounting for 4.1 per cent of all deaths in the country that year.
Cringy moves and a white b-girl's durag prompt questions about Olympic breaking's authenticity
From the Australian b-girl with the meme-worthy 'kangaroo' dance move to the silver-medal winning Lithuanian in a durag, breaking's Olympic debut had a few moments that raised questions from viewers about whether the essence of the hip-hop art form was captured at the Paris Games.
Trump campaign projects confidence and looks to young male voters for an edge on Harris
As Donald Trump adjusts to the reality of his new race against Kamala Harris, his campaign is counting on younger male voters to give him the edge in November in a presidential contest they insist is his to lose.
In Las Vegas, Kamala Harris sees a chance to improve her odds of winning
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is working to make Nevada look like less of a political gamble in November's election.
'Original sin': Torture of 9/11 suspects means even without plea deal, they may never face a verdict
A U.S. Defense Department disagreement over how to bring to justice the accused mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks and two others has thrown the cases into disarray and surfaced tension between the desire of some victims' families to see a final legal reckoning and the significant obstacles that may make that impossible.
'People are so desperate to keep their rent affordable': What you need to know about rent strikes in Toronto
As rent prices have risen in Toronto, instances of tenants withholding rent in protest have become more common.
