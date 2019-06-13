

CTV Montreal Staff





Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a stabbing in the West Island.

A 33-year-old man was stabbed around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on Saint Martin St. near Gouin Blvd., in the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

Neighbours called 9-1-1 and when authorities arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital and overnight doctors were able to stabilize him.

Witnesses saw a man running from the scene.

Police don't know why the men fought, but said the pair knew each other.



The suspect is set to be arraigned in court Thursday afternoon.