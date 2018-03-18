

CTV Montreal





A 21-year-old man was stabbed Saturday night at a bar in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood of Montreal.

Police said that around 2 a.m., a conflict erupted between two patrons of a bar on Sainte-Catherine St. near Avenue d'Orleans.

The victim sustained stab wounds to the lower body. He is expected to survive his injuries, but police say he has many lacerations.

The suspect fled the scene after the fight.

No arrests have been made.