Man, 21, stabbed at Hochelaga-Maisonneuve bar
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, March 18, 2018 8:27AM EDT
A 21-year-old man was stabbed Saturday night at a bar in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood of Montreal.
Police said that around 2 a.m., a conflict erupted between two patrons of a bar on Sainte-Catherine St. near Avenue d'Orleans.
The victim sustained stab wounds to the lower body. He is expected to survive his injuries, but police say he has many lacerations.
The suspect fled the scene after the fight.
No arrests have been made.
Latest Montreal News
- Man, 21, stabbed at Hochelaga-Maisonneuve bar
- "Without hope, there is nothing": Search for Ariel Kouakou, 10, continues Saturday
- McElhinney, Maple Leafs blank Canadiens
- Lachine order of nuns plan to give their home back to the community
- Leading Quebec performers sign on to fight closure of Villa Maria music program