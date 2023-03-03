Major union joins community effort to save Lachine Hospital services

A major Quebec union has joined the chorus of those wanting to save emergency room and ambulance services at the Lachine Hospital from being cut.

In February, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) decided to cut services at the hospital, eliminating ambulance services and closing the emergency room at 10 p.m. The plan was to close the ER at the beginning of March.

Lachine Hospital family physician Dr. Paul Saba said emergency room services re-opened 24/7 this week, but ambulances will still be directed to other hospitals in the city.

Not having ambulance services, Saba said, endangers those in the community who suffer heart attacks, strokes or other medical emergencies that require quick care.

"Studies have shown that when you close services to a community, including ambulance services, there's an increased mortality rate, especially for time-sensitive illnesses," said the former head of the council of physicians and the hospital.

Saba launched a petition to garner support for the hospital and halt more cuts.

The central labour union, the CSN, is supporting the petition and represents around 260,000 members, including 125,000 in the health and social services network.

"The population needs this hospital," the union wrote on its website.

More than 2,300 people have signed the petition to date.

"If the parents of our politicians lived within a few kilometres of this hospital, they would never even conceive of the idea of closing the ER down," wrote Barbara Z, who signed the petition.

The Lachine Hospital is run by the MUHC, which will reevaluate the situation at the end of the month, Saba said.

The MUHC has not responded to a CTV News request for comment.

Saba said the uncertainty around services at the hospital will not only stress out patients, but also affect hospital staffing numbers.

"We risk losing personnel, and the only people who will benefit from this is not the community. It's the downtown hospitals," he said. "This is totally unacceptable... As part of the MUHC, they should do everything to assure that we're a fully functioning community hospital."

Saba said the hospital does not currently have a staff shortage, but that could change if the ambulance and ER situation isn't rectified soon.

He said the situation in Lachine is one that communities across Quebec will face, as smaller hospitals services are cut.

The Senneterre Health Centre in Abitibi-Temiscamingue, for example, had its emergency room doors closed in 2021 and then re-opened a year ago. During the closure, Richard Genest, 65, was rerouted in the ambulance to Val-d'Or, about 30 kilometres away. He died after a cardiac arrest.

"We need to validate community hospitals, especially when we talk about doing and living within a community," said Saba.

"There have been about 10 that have been partially closed in the past few years, and we have to change the mindset. Bigger is not better. Bigger does not replace community hospitals. All that we're going to have is worsening care at the cost of lives of the local citizens."